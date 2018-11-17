 Calendar Home
Location:Anne Amie Vineyards
Map:6580 NE Mineral Springs Rd, Carlton, OR 97111, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/pre-thanksgiving-weekend-open-house-at-anne-amie/
All Dates:Nov 17, 2018 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Pre-Thanksgiving Weekend Open House at Anne Amie

Anne Amie Vineyards is bringing out Library vintages of some of our most popular wines.

Track our development over these last few years and pick your favorite vintage!

Up to 50% on Library Wine Selection today only. – Get it while it last!

2004 Willamette Valley Pinot Noir

2009 Prismé Estate Pinot Noir Blanc

2009 Anne Amie Estate Vineyard Pinot Noir and more…

Anne Amie Vineyards is bringing out Library vintages of some of our most popular wines. Track our development over these last few years and pick your favorite vintage! Up to 50% on Library Wine Selection today only. – Get it while it last! 2004 Willamette Valley Pinot Noir2009 Prismé Estate Pinot Noir Blanc2009 Anne Amie Estate Vineyard Pinot Noir and more…
Anne Amie Vineyards
Anne Amie Vineyards 97111 6580 NE Mineral Springs Rd, Carlton, OR 97111, USA
November (2018)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30  


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable