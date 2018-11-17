 Calendar Home
Location:Soléna Estate
Map:17096 NE Woodland Loop Road, Yamhill, Oregon 97148
Phone: 503.662.3700
Email:yamhilltr@solenaestate.com
Website:http://www.solenaestate.com/events
All Dates:Nov 17, 2018 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Pre-Thanksgiving Nos Amis Club Fête

We always pull out all the stops for our Nos Amis club members, and for this classic Wine Country weekend, in addition to current releases, delicious bites and a vibrant atmosphere, we’ll open our cellar to share futures of our Legacy line…

For those in the know, this is the perfect time to come out to wine country and enjoy some pre-holiday bites and wine fireside.

Complimentary for Nos Amis members and their guests.

$25 for non-members.

 

Fee: $25/Complimentary for Nos Amis Club Members

Our Club Fete parties celebrate you!

