|Location:
|Domaine Divio
|Map:
|16435 NE Lewis Rogers Lane, Newberg, Oregon 97132
|Phone:
|503.334.0903
|Email:
|info@domainedivio.com
|Website:
|http://domainedivio.com/events
|All Dates:
Pre-Thanksgiving at Domaine DivioJoin us for a relaxing day in wine country before the start of the holiday season. Hors d’oeuvres of fromage et charcuterie will be served.
Fee: $25
Pre-Thanksgiving at Domaine Divio
Join us for a relaxing day in wine country before the start of the holiday season. Hors d’oeuvres of fromage et charcuterie will be served. Fee: $25
Domaine Divio
Domaine Divio 16435 16435 NE Lewis Rogers Lane, Newberg, Oregon 97132