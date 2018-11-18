Location: Parrett Mountain Cellars Tasting Room Map: 33434 NE Haugen Rd, Newberg, Oregon 97132 Phone: 503-807-4061 Email: marlene@parrettmountaincellars.com Website: http://www.parrettmountaincellars.com All Dates: Nov 16, 2018 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Nov 17, 2018 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Nov 18, 2018 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Nov 23, 2018 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Nov 24, 2018 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Nov 25, 2018 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm



Pre-Thanksgiving and Thanksgiving Weekend Open

Come by our new tasting room and enjoy indoor or outdoor fire while sipping on Big Bold Reds, Pinot Noir, and White wines. Get ready for your Thanksgiving meal or family get together with a bottle of Parrett Mountain Cellars wine! We will be open Friday-Sunday November 16th-18th and the day before Thanksgiving Wednesday November 21st. Or bring your family your friends after Thanksgiving on November 23rd-25th. Tasting fees $15 per person with a 20% case discount. Complimentary tastes for wine club members.

Hours: Open Noon-6pm

33434 NE Haugen Rd Newberg, Or 97132

503-807-4061

Fee: $15 Tasting Fee