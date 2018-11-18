|Location:
|Parrett Mountain Cellars Tasting Room
|Map:
|33434 NE Haugen Rd, Newberg, Oregon 97132
|Phone:
|503-807-4061
|Email:
|marlene@parrettmountaincellars.com
|Website:
|http://www.parrettmountaincellars.com
|All Dates:
Pre-Thanksgiving and Thanksgiving Weekend Open
Come by our new tasting room and enjoy indoor or outdoor fire while sipping on Big Bold Reds, Pinot Noir, and White wines. Get ready for your Thanksgiving meal or family get together with a bottle of Parrett Mountain Cellars wine! We will be open Friday-Sunday November 16th-18th and the day before Thanksgiving Wednesday November 21st. Or bring your family your friends after Thanksgiving on November 23rd-25th. Tasting fees $15 per person with a 20% case discount. Complimentary tastes for wine club members.
Hours: Open Noon-6pm
33434 NE Haugen Rd Newberg, Or 97132
503-807-4061
Fee: $15 Tasting Fee
Pre-Thanksgiving and Thanksgiving Weekend at Parrett Mountain Cellars