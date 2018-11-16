 Calendar Home
Location:Parrett Mountain Cellars Tasting Room
Map:33434 NE Haugen Rd, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: 503-807-4061
Email:marlene@parrettmountaincellars.com
Website:http://www.parrettmountaincellars.com
All Dates:Nov 16, 2018 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Nov 17, 2018 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Nov 18, 2018 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Nov 23, 2018 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Nov 24, 2018 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Nov 25, 2018 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Pre-Thanksgiving and Thanksgiving Weekend Open

Come by our new tasting room and enjoy indoor or outdoor fire while sipping on Big Bold Reds, Pinot Noir, and White wines. Get ready for your Thanksgiving meal or family get together with a bottle of Parrett Mountain Cellars wine! We will be open Friday-Sunday November 16th-18th and the day before Thanksgiving Wednesday November 21st. Or bring your family your friends after Thanksgiving on November 23rd-25th. Tasting fees $15 per person with a 20% case discount. Complimentary tastes for wine club members.
Hours: Open Noon-6pm
33434 NE Haugen Rd Newberg, Or 97132
503-807-4061

 

Fee: $15 Tasting Fee

November (2018)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30  


Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

