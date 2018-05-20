Pre-Memorial Day Weekend at Natalie's Estate

Please stop by the tasting room and try our newest releases paired with delicious appetizers, surrounded by a spectacular view. Come and start the summer with us!

Where: Natalie’s Estate Winery

When: May 19th & 20st, 2018

Time: 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Tasting Fee: $15 per person with 10% discount on case purchases. Complimentary for Cellar Club Members

No appointment necessary on this weekend!

Please email, or call us at 503-807-5008 if we can answer any questions for you!