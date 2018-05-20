 Calendar Home
Location:Natalie's Estate Winery
Map:16825 NE Chehalem Dr, Newberg, OR, 97132, United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/pre-memorial-day-weekend-at-natalies-estate-winery/
All Dates:May 19, 2018 11:00 am
May 20, 2018 12:00 am - 5:00 pm

Pre-Memorial Day Weekend at Natalie's Estate

Please stop by the tasting room and try our newest releases paired with delicious appetizers, surrounded by a spectacular view. Come and start the summer with us!

Where: Natalie’s Estate Winery
When: May 19th & 20st, 2018
Time: 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Tasting Fee: $15 per person with 10% discount on case purchases. Complimentary for Cellar Club Members
No appointment necessary on this weekend!

Please email, or call us at 503-807-5008 if we can answer any questions for you!

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

