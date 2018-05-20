|Location:
|Natalie's Estate Winery
|Map:
|16825 NE Chehalem Dr, Newberg, OR, 97132, United States
|Website:
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/pre-memorial-day-weekend-at-natalies-estate-winery/
|All Dates:
Pre-Memorial Day Weekend at Natalie's Estate
Please stop by the tasting room and try our newest releases paired with delicious appetizers, surrounded by a spectacular view. Come and start the summer with us!
Where: Natalie’s Estate Winery
When: May 19th & 20st, 2018
Time: 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Tasting Fee: $15 per person with 10% discount on case purchases. Complimentary for Cellar Club Members
No appointment necessary on this weekend!
Please email, or call us at 503-807-5008 if we can answer any questions for you!