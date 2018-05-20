Pre-Memorial Day weekend at Coeur de Terre

Indulge and explore the range of Coeur de Terre Pinot Noir expressions through a vertical tasting of our Héritage Reserve Estate Pinot Noir, select vintages between 2011-2015.



New Spring releases of Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris and Rosé!



Enjoy our handcrafted and organically farmed award-winning wines. Tasty local fare, beautiful views and passionate hosts included.



In honor of Memorial Day, proceeds from the sales of Poppy seed flowers created by the students of McMinnville Montessori School will be donated to The American Legion to help with their local Veterans program.



Questions or group reservations: event@cdtvineyard.com or call 503-883-4111.

Fee: $25/tasting