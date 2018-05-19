 Calendar Home
Location:Soléna Estate
Map:17096 NE Woodland Loop Road, Yamhill, OR, 97148, United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/pre-memorial-day-nos-amis-club-fete-and-pick-up-party-at-solena/
All Dates:May 19, 2018 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Pre-Memorial Day Nos Amis Club Fête and Pick

Our Club Fete parties celebrate you! Beat the Memorial Day crowds and join us for yet another stunning gathering of friends, family, and merriment. New wine releases will be showcased along with some select library wines from the cellar.

Complimentary for club members and their guests.

$25 for non-members.

Our Club Fete parties celebrate you! Beat the Memorial Day crowds and join us for yet another stunning gathering of friends, family, and merriment. New wine releases will be showcased along with some select library wines from the cellar. Complimentary for club members and their guests. $25 for non-members.
Soléna Estate
Soléna Estate 17096 17096 NE Woodland Loop Road, Yamhill, OR, 97148, United States
May (2018)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS