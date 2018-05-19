Pre-Memorial Case Sale

Mix and match and beat the crowds of Memorial Day weekend!



This is one of our biggest case sales of the year!



20% off mixed cases of wine





If you like Rhone blends, now is the perfect time to stock up on our 2014 Caldera Red (Grenache, Syrah, Mourvedre red blend). Cases of our popular red blend will be 30% off and our club members will receive 40% off!



Enjoy complimentary food & wine pairings. We’ll provide carryout services for all purchases!



Saturday and Sunday, May 19th & 20th, in both Dundee (11 am to 5 pm) and Underwood (12 noon to 6 pm).







Fee: $Free