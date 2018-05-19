|Location:
|Hawkins Cellars Tasting Room
|Map:
|990 Hwy 99W, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|503-554-9885
|Email:
|ben@hawkinscellars.com
|Website:
|http://www.hawkinscellars.com
|All Dates:
Pre-Memorial Case Sale
Mix and match and beat the crowds of Memorial Day weekend!
This is one of our biggest case sales of the year!
20% off mixed cases of wine
If you like Rhone blends, now is the perfect time to stock up on our 2014 Caldera Red (Grenache, Syrah, Mourvedre red blend). Cases of our popular red blend will be 30% off and our club members will receive 40% off!
Enjoy complimentary food & wine pairings. We’ll provide carryout services for all purchases!
Saturday and Sunday, May 19th & 20th, in both Dundee (11 am to 5 pm) and Underwood (12 noon to 6 pm).
Fee: $Free
