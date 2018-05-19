 Calendar Home
Location:Hawkins Cellars Tasting Room
Map:990 Hwy 99W, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-554-9885
Email:ben@hawkinscellars.com
Website:http://www.hawkinscellars.com
All Dates:May 19, 2018 - May 20, 2018

Pre-Memorial Case Sale

Mix and match and beat the crowds of Memorial Day weekend!

This is one of our biggest case sales of the year!

20% off mixed cases of wine


If you like Rhone blends, now is the perfect time to stock up on our 2014 Caldera Red (Grenache, Syrah, Mourvedre red blend). Cases of our popular red blend will be 30% off and our club members will receive 40% off!

Enjoy complimentary food & wine pairings. We’ll provide carryout services for all purchases!

Saturday and Sunday, May 19th & 20th, in both Dundee (11 am to 5 pm) and Underwood (12 noon to 6 pm).


 

Fee: $Free

