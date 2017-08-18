 Calendar Home
Location:Hamacher Wines
Map:14665 SW Winery Ln, Beaverton, OR 97007, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/pre-harvest-limited-library-twilight-dinner/
All Dates:Aug 18, 2017 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Pre-Harvest Limited Library Twilight Dinner

Experience the sunset in the vineyard with a game of bocce and a glass of Rosé. Then sit down under the stars next to winemaker, Eric Hamacher at the Historic Estate for a lovely 4-course summer feast prepared by a local, renowned chef, who will be pairing some of Eric’s most exclusive library selects with your delicious meal. Limited seating. Don’t miss this opportunity and reserve your seat now!

Tickets: http://www.hamacherwines.com/product/PRE-HARVEST-TWILIGHT-DINNER11?pageID=a4d996cb-2264-112b-b1de-b6b7135efe83&sortBy=DisplayOrder&maxRows=6&.

