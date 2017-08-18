Pre-Harvest Limited Library Twilight Dinner

Experience the sunset in the vineyard with a game of bocce and a glass of Rosé. Then sit down under the stars next to winemaker, Eric Hamacher at the Historic Estate for a lovely 4-course summer feast prepared by a local, renowned chef, who will be pairing some of Eric’s most exclusive library selects with your delicious meal. Limited seating. Don't miss this opportunity and reserve your seat now!

Fee: $130 and $110 for members