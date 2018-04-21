 Calendar Home
Location:REX HILL
Map:301 OR-99W, Newberg, OR 97132, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/pre-fixe-dinner-at-rex-hill/
All Dates:Apr 21, 2018 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Pre Fixe Dinner at REX HILL

Join us for a Spring Pre Fixe Dinner and enjoy REX HILL wine with seasonal French-inspired dishes prepared by Chef Amy. This ongoing series of informal wine dinners will allow you to relax after hours in our cozy winery tunnels and experience our wine at its best- with food and friends!

$45 per person, $35 for Club Members [wine pairings & gratuity included]

Click here to see Pre Fixe Menu.

RSVP to Kasi@REXHILL.com or call 503-538-0666 by April 19th

REX HILL
REX HILL 97132 301 OR-99W, Newberg, OR 97132, USA
