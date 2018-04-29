|Location:
|The Pines Tasting Room
|Map:
|202 Cascade Ave., Hood River, OR 97031
|Phone:
|541.993.8301
|Email:
|thepinesvineyard@yahoo.com
|Website:
|http://thepinesvineyard.com
Pour Oregon
Brought to you by the Cellar 503 wine club, Pour Oregon is a wine festival celebrating Oregon wine and benefiting Make-A-Wish Oregon. We're featuring 50 small, artisan winemakers making great wine in every corner of Oregon.The Pines will be there pouring a fantastic line up of our wines, including our Old Vine Zin. Hope you can make it out to drink some great wine for a good cause!
Castaway Portland
1900 NW 18th Ave
Portland OR 97209
*Admission includes a tasting glass and complimentary wine tasting
Fee: $55.00