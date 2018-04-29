Pour Oregon

Brought to you by the Cellar 503 wine club, Pour Oregon is a wine festival celebrating Oregon wine and benefiting Make-A-Wish Oregon. We're featuring 50 small, artisan winemakers making great wine in every corner of Oregon.The Pines will be there pouring a fantastic line up of our wines, including our Old Vine Zin. Hope you can make it out to drink some great wine for a good cause!



Castaway Portland

1900 NW 18th Ave

Portland OR 97209



*Admission includes a tasting glass and complimentary wine tasting

Fee: $55.00