Pour Oregon

Pour Oregon, a Cellar 503 wine festival is your chance to discover small, artisanal wine producers from all over Oregon. There's so much great wine in this state from Southern Oregon's Rogue, Applegate, and Umpqua Valleys, to the little places like Elkton and Milton-Freewater, to the hills and valleys of the great Willamette Valley.

Pour Oregon is a one-day wine tasting event on April 30, 2017 featuring over 40 boutique wineries from all over the state. It will be open to the public from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. We're hosting the 2017 event at Castaway Portland, 1900 NW 18th Ave Portland, OR 97209.

Your ticket price includes entry to the event, a wine glass, and four tasting tickets. Additional taste tickets are $1. One hundred percent (100%) of proceeds from tasting tickets will be donated to Make-A-Wish Oregon.

Tickets do not include food. Food will be available for purchase from the Tamale Boy and Ember & Vine food carts.

For more information about the event, please visit www.pouroregon.com

Fee: $55