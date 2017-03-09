Pour Oregon

Some things just go together like wine, chocolate, and cheese. We’re teaming up with acclaimed natural winemaker Brianne Day of Day wines, cheese maven Sasha Davies, and chocolatier/winemaker Jim Seufert to take on the challenge of finding the ultimate pairings. Grab a friend and bring your thirst for knowledge. We’re picking the brains of these three incredible people for some rare cheeses, natural winemaking techniques, melt away chocolate and their insightful insider secrets of how to perfectly pair them all.

Fee: $30