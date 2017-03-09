 Calendar Home
Location:Cellar 503 Tasting Room
Map:4407 SW Corbett Ave, Portland, Oregon 97239
Phone: 503-897-8013
Email:wine@cellar503.com
Website:http://https://cellar-503.ticketleap.com/wine-chocolate--cheese/dates/Mar-09-2017_at_0530PM
All Dates:Mar 9, 2017 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Pour Oregon

Some things just go together like wine, chocolate, and cheese. We’re teaming up with acclaimed natural winemaker Brianne Day of Day wines, cheese maven Sasha Davies, and chocolatier/winemaker Jim Seufert to take on the challenge of finding the ultimate pairings. Grab a friend and bring your thirst for knowledge. We’re picking the brains of these three incredible people for some rare cheeses, natural winemaking techniques, melt away chocolate and their insightful insider secrets of how to perfectly pair them all.

Fee: $30

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

