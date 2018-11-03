 Calendar Home
Location:Bar Vivant
Map:2225 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/portland-tasting-party-with-cristom-vineyards/
All Dates:Nov 3, 2018 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Portland Tasting Party with Cristom Vineyards

Can’t make it to the winery but want to taste all the new 2016 Single Vineyard Pinot Noirs? Join us as Cristom Vineyards takes over the always delicious Bar Vivant. For $25 you can taste through the line up of 2016 Mt Jefferson, Marjorie, Louise, Jessie and Eileen pinots and enjoy tapas. Ticket price is even refundable if you join our Cellar Club. Come and go at your leisure as additional wines and tapas will be available for purchase. 

Can’t make it to the winery but want to taste all the new 2016 Single Vineyard Pinot Noirs? Join us as Cristom Vineyards takes over the always delicious Bar Vivant. For $25 you can taste through the line up of 2016 Mt Jefferson, Marjorie, Louise, Jessie and Eileen pinots and enjoy tapas. Ticket price is even refundable if you join our Cellar Club. Come and go at your leisure as additional wines ...
Bar Vivant
Bar Vivant 97214 2225 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214, USA
November (2018)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30  


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable