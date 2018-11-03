Portland Tasting Party with Cristom Vineyards

Can’t make it to the winery but want to taste all the new 2016 Single Vineyard Pinot Noirs? Join us as Cristom Vineyards takes over the always delicious Bar Vivant. For $25 you can taste through the line up of 2016 Mt Jefferson, Marjorie, Louise, Jessie and Eileen pinots and enjoy tapas. Ticket price is even refundable if you join our Cellar Club. Come and go at your leisure as additional wines and tapas will be available for purchase.