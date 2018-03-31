 Calendar Home
Location:Oregon Convention Center
Map:777 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR 97232
Phone: 503-238-3770
Email:stevwoolard@aol.com
Website:http://https://www.springbeerandwinefest.com/
All Dates:Mar 30, 2018 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Mar 31, 2018 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Portland Spring Beer & Wine Fest

The Spring Fest welcomes a host of Oregonian breweries and wineries for you to sample. Even better, the fest takes up it a notch by offering artisan chocolates and cheeses to pair with your poison of choice.

To learn More:
https://kazzit.com/event/portland-spring-beer-wine-fest.html

 Fee: $10 - $25

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

