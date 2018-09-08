Portland Picnic Wine Tasting Festival

The Portland Picnic Wine Tasting Festival is back for its second year, offering an exceptional array of 100 wines from around the world in a family friendly environment. The event also features beer and food vendors, live music, a grape stomp competition and activities for the whole family, including a puppet show, face painting and an appearance by Rojo the Llama! There is no admission charge to enter the festival but tasting packages are required to participate in the wine tasting. Tasting packages will be available for purchase online prior to the event and onsite that day.