Location:Westmoreland Park
Map:Corner of SE Lambert St and SE 22nd Ave, Portland, OR 97202
Email:hi@portland-picnic.com
Website:http://www.portland-picnic.com
All Dates:Sep 8, 2018 11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Portland Picnic Wine Tasting Festival

The Portland Picnic Wine Tasting Festival is back for its second year, offering an exceptional array of 100 wines from around the world in a family friendly environment. The event also features beer and food vendors, live music, a grape stomp competition and activities for the whole family, including a puppet show, face painting and an appearance by Rojo the Llama! There is no admission charge to enter the festival but tasting packages are required to participate in the wine tasting. Tasting packages will be available for purchase online prior to the event and onsite that day.

Westmoreland Park
Westmoreland Park 97202 Corner of SE Lambert St and SE 22nd Ave, Portland, OR 97202
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

