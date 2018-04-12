Sample award-winning wines from 20+ Gorge wineries, all pouring under the same roof for one night only. Socialize with vintners and learn about our renowned wine region! We invite you to discover Columbia Gorge wine and experience the passion and craft that goes into every bottle.

Portland Grand Tasting

We’re bringing the Columbia Gorge tasting experience to Portland! Sample award-winning wines from 20+ Gorge wineries, all pouring under the same roof for one night only. Socialize with vintners and learn about our renowned wine region! We invite you to discover Columbia Gorge wine and experience the passion and craft that goes into every bottle. Tickets: https://portlandgrandtastingcolumbiagorgewine.eventbrite.com/?aff=efbeventtix.