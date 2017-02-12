 Calendar Home
Location:Dobbes Family Estate
Map:240 SE 5th St, Dundee, OR 97115, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/port-caramels-jewelry/
All Dates:Feb 12, 2017 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

Port, Caramels & Jewelry

Join us in Dundee for your Valentine’s Day Weekend! We’ll be offering 2-for-1 classic wine tastings all weekend long with two extra pours of our 2010 & 2012 Mirror Image Port-Style Syrah! Also, One Fork Farms Caramels & Deva’s Rose Jewelry will be here on Sunday — come by for port, caramels & jewelry to purchase your Valentine’s Day gifts!

Tickets: http://dobbesfamilyestate.com/events/.

