Pops, Pinot and Port: Father's Day

We will be offering case specials on 2014 Giulio Pinot Noir and Beneficio. Let us help you plan your celebration with at Remy Wines!

Giulio Pinot Noir, named both for Remy's father Jules and her father-in-law Piergiulio, the 2014 vintage comes from the family vineyard, Lone Madrone, in the Dundee Hills AVA.



15% off cases of 2014 Pinot Noir, 2006 and 2013 Beneficio.