|Location:
|Elizabeth Chambers Cellar
|Map:
|455 NE Irvine St, McMinnville, OR,97128, United States
|Website:
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/pop-pink-2017-rose-release/
|All Dates:
POP! Pink ~ 2017 Rosé Release
Be the first to taste and purchase the 2017 Rosé. To celebrate this momentous occasion, the owner’s of Miss Hannah’s Gourmet Popcorn will be popping corn onsite. A variety of their unique and special popcorn flavors will be available for purchase, including a special Rosé and popcorn pairing ~ Strawberry Balsamic. Members and three guest are complimentary. Non-members are welcome, $15 per person.