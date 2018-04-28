POP! Pink ~ 2017 Rosé Release

Be the first to taste and purchase the 2017 Rosé. To celebrate this momentous occasion, the owner’s of Miss Hannah’s Gourmet Popcorn will be popping corn onsite. A variety of their unique and special popcorn flavors will be available for purchase, including a special Rosé and popcorn pairing ~ Strawberry Balsamic. Members and three guest are complimentary. Non-members are welcome, $15 per person.