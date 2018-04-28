 Calendar Home
Location:Elizabeth Chambers Cellar
Map:455 NE Irvine St, McMinnville, OR,97128, United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/pop-pink-2017-rose-release/
All Dates:Apr 28, 2018 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

POP! Pink ~ 2017 Rosé Release

Be the first to taste and purchase the 2017 Rosé. To celebrate this momentous occasion, the owner’s of Miss Hannah’s Gourmet Popcorn will be popping corn onsite. A variety of their unique and special popcorn flavors will be available for purchase, including a special Rosé and popcorn pairing ~ Strawberry Balsamic. Members and three guest are complimentary. Non-members are welcome, $15 per person.

Elizabeth Chambers Cellar
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

