Location:Ponzi Vineyards
Map:19500 SW Mountain Home Rd, Sherwood, Oregon 97140
Phone: 503-628-1227
Email:info@ponziwines.com
Website:http://ponziwines.com/events-calendar/event_details/nordic-dinner
All Dates:May 19, 2017 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
May 20, 2017 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Ponzi Vineyards Nordic Dinner

Nordic Dinner - A Danish Culinary Experience

Two seatings: Friday, May 19th at 7pm | Saturday, May 20th at 7pm

For the first time ever, budding chefs from Denmark’s famed Teknisk Skole Silkeborg culinary program join Ponzi Vineyards’ Culinary Director for two exclusive dinners that will intrigue and delight the senses. The collaboration of gastronomic proportions features seasonal Oregon ingredients shared through the New Nordic concepts of purity, simplicity and freshness.

$175 per person
Seating is limited
Prix fixe menu. Substitutions politely declined

Fee: $175 per ticket

Nordic Dinner - A Danish Culinary Experience

Ponzi Vineyards
19500 SW Mountain Home Rd, Sherwood, Oregon 97140
