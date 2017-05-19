|Location:
|Ponzi Vineyards
|Map:
|19500 SW Mountain Home Rd, Sherwood, Oregon 97140
|Phone:
|503-628-1227
|Email:
|info@ponziwines.com
|Website:
|http://ponziwines.com/events-calendar/event_details/nordic-dinner
|All Dates:
Ponzi Vineyards Nordic Dinner
Nordic Dinner - A Danish Culinary Experience
Two seatings: Friday, May 19th at 7pm | Saturday, May 20th at 7pm
For the first time ever, budding chefs from Denmark’s famed Teknisk Skole Silkeborg culinary program join Ponzi Vineyards’ Culinary Director for two exclusive dinners that will intrigue and delight the senses. The collaboration of gastronomic proportions features seasonal Oregon ingredients shared through the New Nordic concepts of purity, simplicity and freshness.
$175 per person
Seating is limited
Prix fixe menu. Substitutions politely declined
Fee: $175 per ticket
Nordic Dinner - A Danish Culinary Experience