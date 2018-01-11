Plant Nutrition course

Plant Nutrition is a two-credit course offered by the Chemeketa Community College Agricultural Sciences Department. This is an 11-week class, beginning January 11. Class meets 1:30 to 3:20 pm, Thursdays. For questions please contact the instructor, Erica Chernoh.



New Chemeketa students go to applyonline.chemeketa.edu. Continuing students can register online at my.chemeketa.edu.

Fee: $253