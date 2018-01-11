|Location:
|Chemeketa Community College Salem Campus
|Map:
|4000 Lancaster Drive NE, Salem, Oregon 97305
|Phone:
|503.399.8096
|Email:
|erica.chernoh@chemeketa.edu
|Website:
|http://go.chemeketa.edu/winestudies
|All Dates:
Plant Nutrition course
Plant Nutrition is a two-credit course offered by the Chemeketa Community College Agricultural Sciences Department. This is an 11-week class, beginning January 11. Class meets 1:30 to 3:20 pm, Thursdays. For questions please contact the instructor, Erica Chernoh.
New Chemeketa students go to applyonline.chemeketa.edu. Continuing students can register online at my.chemeketa.edu.
Fee: $253