Pizza Party Featuring Red Hills Market

Love Pizza? Love Wine? We love both!



Red Hills Market is firing up their wood-fire oven, and driving it to the top of the hill for a delicious pizza making party! The Chef will assist you with making your own masterpiece, then sit down with a glass of wine to enjoy the day. If you don’t want to make your own pizza then you can have the Chef make it for you.



Saturday, July 1, 2017

$25 for pizza and a glass of wine.

$15 for Cellar Door Wine Club Members

Call Paul to reserve your spots 503-864-4592