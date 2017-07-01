 Calendar Home
Location:Winter's Hill Estate
Map:6451 NE Hilltop Lane, Dayton, OR 97114
Phone: 503-864-4592
Email:cellardoor@wintershillwine.com
Website:http://wintershillwine.com/events/pizza-party/
All Dates:Jul 1, 2017 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Pizza Party Featuring Red Hills Market

Love Pizza? Love Wine? We love both!

Red Hills Market is firing up their wood-fire oven, and driving it to the top of the hill for a delicious pizza making party! The Chef will assist you with making your own masterpiece, then sit down with a glass of wine to enjoy the day. If you don’t want to make your own pizza then you can have the Chef make it for you.

Saturday, July 1, 2017
$25 for pizza and a glass of wine.
$15 for Cellar Door Wine Club Members
Call Paul to reserve your spots 503-864-4592

 

Winter's Hill Estate
© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

