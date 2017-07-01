|Location:
|Winter's Hill Estate
|Map:
|6451 NE Hilltop Lane, Dayton, OR 97114
|Phone:
|503-864-4592
|Email:
|cellardoor@wintershillwine.com
|Website:
|http://wintershillwine.com/events/pizza-party/
|All Dates:
Pizza Party Featuring Red Hills Market
Love Pizza? Love Wine? We love both!
Red Hills Market is firing up their wood-fire oven, and driving it to the top of the hill for a delicious pizza making party! The Chef will assist you with making your own masterpiece, then sit down with a glass of wine to enjoy the day. If you don’t want to make your own pizza then you can have the Chef make it for you.
Saturday, July 1, 2017
$25 for pizza and a glass of wine.
$15 for Cellar Door Wine Club Members
Call Paul to reserve your spots 503-864-4592
