Location:Benton-Lane Winery
Map:23924 Territorial Rd., Monroe, OR 97456
Phone: 5418475792
Email:lisa@benton-lane.com
Website:http://https://benton-lane.com/event/pizza-wine-2/
All Dates:Aug 18, 2018 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Pizza & Wine

Join us July 21st for Pizza & Wine!

Surround yourself in Estate Vineyards while tasting our spectacular wines.  Enjoy a glass of your favorite wine while savoring artisan meat and cheese plates, or wood-fired pizzas.  Doesn’t get better….Wine, Wood-Fired Pizza, Yum!

Tasting Fee $10.00

Each tasting fee is refundable with $25 wine purchase, wine club is complimentary

Noon to 6pm

Benton-Lane Winery
23924 Territorial Rd., Monroe, OR 97456
