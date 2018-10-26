 Calendar Home
Pinots and Pumpkins

You’re invited to Pinots & Pumpkins, Noble Estate’s annual Halloween bash! Join the party at Noble Estate Urban where our wine cellar style tasting room will be transformed for a fabulous fall fete with wine, chocolate, BBQ, music, and more.

There will be plenty of treats, live performances by Henry Cooper and Friends, local beers and cider on tap, and of course Noble Estate’s award winning wines. Devilishly delicious chocolates by Brutto ma Buono Cioccolato. Dinner and savory delights for purchase from Vinnie’s Smokin’ BBQ and Pillage Pizza.

Costumes recommended, but not required. No Cover Fee. Pinots and Pumpkins is a 21 and over event.

