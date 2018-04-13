Pinot & Poker 2018

Are you feeling lucky? We’re going all-in this April and transforming Soléna Estate into a veritable pantheon of poker by hosting a traditional Texas Hold’em tournament for poker sharks and those new to the game alike!

$25 will gain you entry to the poker tournament (with the opportunity to rebuy until 8pm should lady luck deal you a few bad hands early on) and make sure your first glass is full of wine!

After that first glass, wine will be available by the glass or bottle at their standard retail (or Nos Amis club member) pricing. And in order to ensure that your mind stays on the cards in your hands versus your stomach, we will have have a small menu of poker-friendly dishes and snacks expertly prepared by the Soléna team.

Spouses, family and friends are invited to attend to cheer on any poker players, and there is no ticket cost for fans!

Come try your luck on this unluckiest of days at Pinot & Poker with Soléna Estate!

Tickets: http://solenaestate.com/pinot-and-poker.