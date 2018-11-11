Pinot Noir in the Willamette Valley

The experts said it couldn’t be done; that it was too cold, too wet; that the vines would rot before they would bear fruit. Yet, history proved those early visionaries correct, and 2015 marked the 50th anniversary of the emergence of the Willamette Valley as one of the premier Pinot Noir producing regions of the world.



How did it happen, and what are the factors that made it possible?



In this lively (and delicious) 2-hour class, we will taste how geology, geography, soil and vintage work to create the quality and diversity of Willamette Valley Pinot Noirs., and demonstrate how choice of glassware impacts the aroma and flavor of the wine.



Part 1: In the beginning- a brief history of the men and women who fell in love with Pinot Noir, believed it could thrive in the Willamette Valley, and defied the experts who said it couldn’t be done.



Part 2: A structured tasting of the aromas and flavors characteristic of Willamette Valley Pinot Noir, and a demonstration of how glassware alters the aroma and flavor of the wine



Part 3: Learn how geology, geography, and soils impact the character of Willamette Valley Pinots.



Part 4: Taste the influence of vintage.



Instructor:



Maxine Borcherding, Sommelier,

Wine Educator, Taste and Compare Academy of Wine, Food and Spirits

Lead Chef Instructor, Oregon Culinary Institute (retired)



Cost: $45 Chamber Members & OWEC TRAHC Students $55 General Public. *In celebration of Veterans Day – all veterans receive $10 off



Tickets:



https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pinot-noir-in-the-willamette-valley-tickets-51030689165

