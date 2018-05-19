 Calendar Home
Location:Cramoisi Vineyard
Map:8670 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/pinot-noir-and-rose-release-event/
All Dates:May 19, 2018 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Pinot Noir and Rose Release Event

Please join us in the Vineyard for the release of our 2016 Sofia’s Block and our very first 2017 Rose and specially paired bites by Chef Michael Stiller from Tina’s Restaurant

