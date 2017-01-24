|Location:
1201 Main St, Dallas, TX 75202, USA
http://premierwineevents.com/event/pinot-in-the-city-dallas-tx/
Pinot in the City – Dallas, TX
More than 65 wineries from Oregon’s Willamette Valley – Wine Enthusiast Magazine’s Wine Region of the Year – are barreling to Dallas on January 24!
Come taste the wines that are putting this region in the news and mingle with the people who are making it happen. Sip Pinot noir, Chardonnay, Riesling, Pinot gris, and more from a colorful cast of characters showcasing the best that Oregon has to offer. Wine samples will be poured by the owners, winemakers, and principals of Oregon’s top producers. Get VIP tickets for early access at 5pm and more time with the winemakers.
PARTICIPATING WINERIES
Adelsheim Vineyard
Andrew Rich
Angela Estate
Anne Amie Vineyards
Apolloni Vineyards
Argyle
Beacon Hill
Beaux Freres
Belle Pente
Benton-Lane
Bergstrom Wines
Bethel Heights
big table farm
Brittan Vineyards
Brooks
Carabella Vineyard
CHEHALEM
Coeur de Terre Vineyard
Coleman Vineyard
Colene Clemens Vineyards
Cooper Mountain Vineyards
Cristom Vineyards
Dobbes Family Estate/Wine by Joe
Domaine Drouhin Oregon
Domaine Roy & fils
Domaine Serene
Dominio IV
Elizabeth Chambers Cellar
Elk Cove Vineyards
Erath Winery
Firesteed
Fullerton Wines
Ghost Hill Cellars
Gran Moraine & Zena Crown
Grochau Cellars
Hyland Estates
J.K. Carriere
Johan Vineyards
King Estate Winery
Lange Estate Winery
Le Cadeau Vineyard
Left Coast Cellars
Lemelson Vineyards
Maysara Winery
Moffett Vineyards
MonksGate
Montinore Estate
Native Flora
Nicolas-Jay
Patton Valley Vineyard
Ponzi Vineyards
Raptor Ridge Winery
REX HILL
ROCO
Saffron Fields Vineyard
Scott Paul Wines and Wildstock Wines
Shea Wine Cellars
Sokol Blosser Winery
Soter Vineyards
Stoller Family Estate
Torii Mor Winery
Union Wine Company
Van Duzer
Vista Hills
White Rose Estate
Winderlea Vineyard & Winery
Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pinot-in-the-city-dallas-tickets-28696838015.