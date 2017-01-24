Pinot in the City – Dallas, TX

More than 65 wineries from Oregon’s Willamette Valley – Wine Enthusiast Magazine’s Wine Region of the Year – are barreling to Dallas on January 24!

Come taste the wines that are putting this region in the news and mingle with the people who are making it happen. Sip Pinot noir, Chardonnay, Riesling, Pinot gris, and more from a colorful cast of characters showcasing the best that Oregon has to offer. Wine samples will be poured by the owners, winemakers, and principals of Oregon’s top producers. Get VIP tickets for early access at 5pm and more time with the winemakers.

PARTICIPATING WINERIES



Adelsheim Vineyard



Andrew Rich



Angela Estate



Anne Amie Vineyards



Apolloni Vineyards



Argyle



Beacon Hill



Beaux Freres



Belle Pente



Benton-Lane



Bergstrom Wines



Bethel Heights



big table farm



Brittan Vineyards



Brooks



Carabella Vineyard



CHEHALEM



Coeur de Terre Vineyard



Coleman Vineyard



Colene Clemens Vineyards



Cooper Mountain Vineyards



Cristom Vineyards



Dobbes Family Estate/Wine by Joe



Domaine Drouhin Oregon



Domaine Roy & fils



Domaine Serene



Dominio IV



Elizabeth Chambers Cellar



Elk Cove Vineyards



Erath Winery



Firesteed



Fullerton Wines



Ghost Hill Cellars



Gran Moraine & Zena Crown



Grochau Cellars



Hyland Estates



J.K. Carriere



Johan Vineyards



King Estate Winery



Lange Estate Winery



Le Cadeau Vineyard



Left Coast Cellars



Lemelson Vineyards



Maysara Winery



Moffett Vineyards



MonksGate



Montinore Estate



Native Flora



Nicolas-Jay



Patton Valley Vineyard



Ponzi Vineyards



Raptor Ridge Winery



REX HILL



ROCO



Saffron Fields Vineyard



Scott Paul Wines and Wildstock Wines



Shea Wine Cellars



Sokol Blosser Winery



Soter Vineyards



Stoller Family Estate



Torii Mor Winery



Union Wine Company



Van Duzer



Vista Hills



White Rose Estate



Winderlea Vineyard & Winery

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pinot-in-the-city-dallas-tickets-28696838015.