Pinot in the City – Dallas, TX

More than 65 wineries from Oregon’s Willamette Valley – Wine Enthusiast Magazine’s Wine Region of the Year – are barreling to Dallas on January 24!

 

Come taste the wines that are putting this region in the news and mingle with the people who are making it happen. Sip Pinot noir, Chardonnay, Riesling, Pinot gris, and more from a colorful cast of characters showcasing the best that Oregon has to offer. Wine samples will be poured by the owners, winemakers, and principals of Oregon’s top producers. Get VIP tickets for early access at 5pm and more time with the winemakers.

 

PARTICIPATING WINERIES

Adelsheim Vineyard

Andrew Rich

Angela Estate

Anne Amie Vineyards

Apolloni Vineyards

Argyle

Beacon Hill

Beaux Freres

Belle Pente

Benton-Lane

Bergstrom Wines

Bethel Heights

big table farm

Brittan Vineyards

Brooks

Carabella Vineyard

CHEHALEM

Coeur de Terre Vineyard

Coleman Vineyard

Colene Clemens Vineyards

Cooper Mountain Vineyards

Cristom Vineyards

Dobbes Family Estate/Wine by Joe

Domaine Drouhin Oregon

Domaine Roy & fils

Domaine Serene

Dominio IV

Elizabeth Chambers Cellar

Elk Cove Vineyards

Erath Winery

Firesteed

Fullerton Wines

Ghost Hill Cellars

Gran Moraine & Zena Crown

Grochau Cellars

Hyland Estates

J.K. Carriere

Johan Vineyards

King Estate Winery

Lange Estate Winery

Le Cadeau Vineyard

Left Coast Cellars

Lemelson Vineyards

Maysara Winery

Moffett Vineyards

MonksGate

Montinore Estate

Native Flora

Nicolas-Jay

Patton Valley Vineyard

Ponzi Vineyards

Raptor Ridge Winery

REX HILL

ROCO

Saffron Fields Vineyard

Scott Paul Wines and Wildstock Wines

Shea Wine Cellars

Sokol Blosser Winery

Soter Vineyards

Stoller Family Estate

Torii Mor Winery

Union Wine Company

Van Duzer

Vista Hills

White Rose Estate

Winderlea Vineyard & Winery

 

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pinot-in-the-city-dallas-tickets-28696838015.

