|JW Marriot Austin
|110 E 2nd St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/pinot-in-the-city-austin-tx/
Pinot in the City – Austin, TX
More than 65 wineries from Oregon’s Willamette Valley – Wine Enthusiast Magazine’s Wine Region of the Year – are barreling to Austin on January 26!
Come taste the wines that are putting this region in the news and mingle with the people who are making it happen. Sip Pinot noir, Chardonnay, Riesling, Pinot gris, and more from a colorful cast of characters showcasing the best that Oregon has to offer. Wine samples will be poured by the owners, winemakers, and principals of Oregon’s top producers. Get VIP tickets for early access at 5pm and more time with the winemakers.
PARTICIPATING WINERIES
Adelsheim Vineyard
Andrew Rich
Angela Estate Winery
Anne Amie Vineyards
Apolloni Vineyards
Argyle Winery
Beacon Hill
Beaux Frères Vineyards & Winery
Belle Pente
Benton-Lane Winery
Bergstrom Wines
Bethel Heights Vineyard
Big Table Farm
Brittan Vineyards
Brooks Wines
Carabella Vineyard
Chehalem Winery
Coeur de Terre Vineyard
Coleman Vineyards
Colene Clemens Vineyards
Cooper Mountain Vineyards
Cristom Vineyards
Dobbes Family Estate Winery / WINE BY JOE
Domaine Drouhin Oregon
Domaine Roy & fils
Domaine Serene Winery
Dominio IV Wines
Elizabeth Chambers Cellar
Elk Cove Vineyards
Erath Winery
Firesteed Cellars
Fullerton Wines
Ghost Hill Cellars
Gran Moraine Winery & Zena Crown Winery
Grochau Cellars
Hyland Estates
J.k. Carriere Wines
Johan Vineyards
King Estate Winery
Lange Estate Winery
Le Cadeau Vineyard
Left Coast Cellars
Lemelson Vineyards
Maysara
Moffett Vineyards
MonksGate Vineyard and Wines
Montinore Estate
Native Flora
Nicolas-Jay
Patton Valley Vineyard
Ponzi Vineyards
Raptor Ridge Winery
REX HILL Winery
Roco Winery
Saffron Fields Vineyard
Scott Paul Wines and Wildstock Wines
Shea Wine Cellars
Sokol Blosser Winery
Soter Vineyards
Stoller Family Estate
Torii Mor Winery
Union Wine Company
Van Duzer Vineyards
Vista Hills Vineyard & Winery
White Rose Estate
Winderlea Vineyard & Winery