Location:JW Marriot Austin
Map:110 E 2nd St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/pinot-in-the-city-austin-tx/
All Dates:Jan 26, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Pinot in the City – Austin, TX

More than 65 wineries from Oregon’s Willamette Valley – Wine Enthusiast Magazine’s Wine Region of the Year – are barreling to Austin on January 26!

 

Come taste the wines that are putting this region in the news and mingle with the people who are making it happen. Sip Pinot noir, Chardonnay, Riesling, Pinot gris, and more from a colorful cast of characters showcasing the best that Oregon has to offer. Wine samples will be poured by the owners, winemakers, and principals of Oregon’s top producers. Get VIP tickets for early access at 5pm and more time with the winemakers.

PARTICIPATING WINERIES

Adelsheim Vineyard

Andrew Rich

Angela Estate Winery

Anne Amie Vineyards

Apolloni Vineyards

Argyle Winery

Beacon Hill

Beaux Frères Vineyards & Winery

Belle Pente

Benton-Lane Winery

Bergstrom Wines

Bethel Heights Vineyard

Big Table Farm

Brittan Vineyards

Brooks Wines

Carabella Vineyard

Chehalem Winery

Coeur de Terre Vineyard

Coleman Vineyards

Colene Clemens Vineyards

Cooper Mountain Vineyards

Cristom Vineyards

Dobbes Family Estate Winery / WINE BY JOE

Domaine Drouhin Oregon

Domaine Roy & fils

Domaine Serene Winery

Dominio IV Wines

Elizabeth Chambers Cellar

Elk Cove Vineyards

Erath Winery

Firesteed Cellars

Fullerton Wines

Ghost Hill Cellars

Gran Moraine Winery & Zena Crown Winery

Grochau Cellars

Hyland Estates

J.k. Carriere Wines

Johan Vineyards

King Estate Winery

Lange Estate Winery

Le Cadeau Vineyard

Left Coast Cellars

Lemelson Vineyards

Maysara

Moffett Vineyards

MonksGate Vineyard and Wines

Montinore Estate

Native Flora

Nicolas-Jay

Patton Valley Vineyard

Ponzi Vineyards

Raptor Ridge Winery

REX HILL Winery

Roco Winery

Saffron Fields Vineyard

Scott Paul Wines and Wildstock Wines

Shea Wine Cellars

Sokol Blosser Winery

Soter Vineyards

Stoller Family Estate

Torii Mor Winery

Union Wine Company

Van Duzer Vineyards

Vista Hills Vineyard & Winery

White Rose Estate

Winderlea Vineyard & Winery

