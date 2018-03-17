 Calendar Home
Location:Winter's Hill Estate
Map:6451 NE Hilltop Ln, Dayton, OR 97114, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/pinot-gris-pinot-blanc-pearly-everlasting-futures-tasting/
All Dates:Mar 17, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc & Pearly Everlasting

Saturday & Sunday, March 17-18, 2018

You are invited to sit down with our winemaker, Russell Gladhart, to sample Pinot Gris Reserve, Pinot Blanc Reserve and Pearly Everlasting. These wines are almost ready to bottle, and this is your chance to purchase them by the case at a 20% discount as Futures.

Pinot Gris Reserve
Pinot Blanc Reserve
Pearly Everlasting (blend of Gris & Blanc)

Each seating will consist of 12 people. Be sure to reserve your seats before they fill. Reservations can be made by emailing Paul@wintershillwine.com or registering at Eventbrite.

Seating times: 11:00am, 1:00pm, 3:00pm

Accolades from past vintages

Sip NW Magazine Best of the Northwest 2016, 2017
Outstanding: Great Northwest Wine
Excellent: Great Northwest Wine
Gold Medal: Palate Press 7th Annual Grand Tasting
Silver Medal: Palate Press 7th Annual Grand Tasting,
Silver Medal: Cascadia Wine Competition
90 points: Pinot File
89 points: Wine Enthusiast

Join us from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday & Sunday, March 17 & 18, 2018. $15 tasting fee, complimentary for Cellar Door Club members and 4 guests.

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pinot-gris-pinot-blanc-pearly-everlasting-futures-tasting-tickets-41506421825?aff=affiliate1.

Winter's Hill Estate
Winter's Hill Estate 97114 6451 NE Hilltop Ln, Dayton, OR 97114, USA
