Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc & Pearly Everlasting

Saturday & Sunday, March 17-18, 2018

You are invited to sit down with our winemaker, Russell Gladhart, to sample Pinot Gris Reserve, Pinot Blanc Reserve and Pearly Everlasting. These wines are almost ready to bottle, and this is your chance to purchase them by the case at a 20% discount as Futures.

Pinot Gris Reserve

Pinot Blanc Reserve

Pearly Everlasting (blend of Gris & Blanc)

Each seating will consist of 12 people. Be sure to reserve your seats before they fill. Reservations can be made by emailing Paul@wintershillwine.com or registering at Eventbrite.

Seating times: 11:00am, 1:00pm, 3:00pm

Accolades from past vintages



Sip NW Magazine Best of the Northwest 2016, 2017

Outstanding: Great Northwest Wine

Excellent: Great Northwest Wine

Gold Medal: Palate Press 7th Annual Grand Tasting

Silver Medal: Palate Press 7th Annual Grand Tasting,

Silver Medal: Cascadia Wine Competition

90 points: Pinot File

89 points: Wine Enthusiast





Join us from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday & Sunday, March 17 & 18, 2018. $15 tasting fee, complimentary for Cellar Door Club members and 4 guests.

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pinot-gris-pinot-blanc-pearly-everlasting-futures-tasting-tickets-41506421825?aff=affiliate1.