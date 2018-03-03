Pinot Around the World

Taste the Domaine Divio wines alongside some of Burgundy’s hidden gems as Bruno guides you through the fascinating realm of Burgundian vineyards and villages. Enjoy a fine selection of French cheese with baguettes as we swirl, sip and savor the wines. At the end, you decide who wins!

All taking place whilst a fire crackles cheerfully in the hearth, this is the perfect evening to toast to the oncoming summer season.

Book your spot today as seating is limited. See you there.

DATE: Saturday, 3 March 2018

TIME: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

COST: $60 pp.

Tickets: http://domainedivio.com/pinot-around-world/?utm_source=facebook&utm_campaign=pinot_around_the_world.