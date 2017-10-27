 Calendar Home
Location:Noble Estate Urban Tasting Room
Map:560 Commercial St, Eugene, Oregon 97402
Phone: 541.338.3007
Website:http://https://nobleestatewinery.com/event/pinots-and-pumpkins/
All Dates:Oct 27, 2017 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Pinot and Pumpkins at Noble Estate Urban

Join Noble Estate for a wine cellar Halloween soiree filled with pumpkins, costumes, music and other harvest favorites. Live performances by Henry Cooper and Friends with plenty of temptingly delicious treats including chocolates by Brutto ma Buono Cioccolato, food from Vinnie's Smokin' BBQ, local beers and ciders and Noble Estate's award winning wines. This event is for ages 21 and older.

 

Fee: $Free

Join Noble Estate for a wine cellar Halloween soiree filled with pumpkins, costumes and music!

Noble Estate Urban Tasting Room
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

