Pinot and Pumpkins at Noble Estate Urban

Join Noble Estate for a wine cellar Halloween soiree filled with pumpkins, costumes, music and other harvest favorites. Live performances by Henry Cooper and Friends with plenty of temptingly delicious treats including chocolates by Brutto ma Buono Cioccolato, food from Vinnie's Smokin' BBQ, local beers and ciders and Noble Estate's award winning wines. This event is for ages 21 and older.

Fee: $Free