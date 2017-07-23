PInot & Prana

Archer Vineyards and Escape to Yoga invite you to join us for the perfect pairing of Oregon Pinot Noir and the Prana of Yoga. Held at Archer Vineyard Winery, in the sun room or under the maple tree, overlooking the vineyard and the valley view beyond, our one-hour yoga practice will incorporate flowing breath movement and delicious stretches appropriate for all levels. The class will be followed by a light snack and your choice of a glass of wine or a tasting flight of some truly incredible local wines.

Prana is the life-giving force of breath, vital energy. Awaken your Prana with yoga in a breathtaking, intimate setting and then feed it some sensory bliss as you enjoy some of the best wines in the world.



Only 20 spaces available per class.



• July 23rd

• August 20th - SPECIAL PRE-ECLIPSE CELEBRATION!



We ask that you bring your own yoga mat, but we will have a few extras available if you need to borrow.



$25 advance registration for one Pinot & Prana event

$30 drop-in if space is available.