Location: Oranj Studio Map: 0726 SW Gaines St, Portland, OR 97239 Website: http://premierwineevents.com/event/photoshoot-classic-cuts/ All Dates: Feb 12, 2017 4:00 pm

Feb 13, 2017

Feb 14, 2017 12:00 am - 2:00 am



Photoshoot : Classic Cuts

Artist Director is casting for Classic Cuts photoshoot.

Oranj Studio is creating an educational lookbook for universal classic haircuts. We’re looking for clean, natural and classic styles and features. We will be demonstrating a haircut on camera as well as photographing the finished look. Compensation varies depending on experience.

Interested in modeling? Call 503.719.5338 to set up a casting vist.

Model Call:



– Women ages 16 – 26 years old



– Be avaliable for the full shoot time (5-7 hours)



– Must be willing to have hair cut and colored



– Model releases required



-Tattoos and piercings must be easily hidden

Base Compensation:



– Haircut by our Artist Direcor ($100 value)



– $150 in salon credit



– $150 in products



– Images to use in portfolio or personal use

