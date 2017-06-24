Petty Fever returns to Kathken Vineyards

Petty Fever is a multi award winning full production Tribute to Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers featuring the captivating guitar/vocalist and 2016 Hollywood FAME award winner, Frank Murray!! Recently, Petty Fever won the 2017 Las Vegas FAME award for "Outstanding Tribute Band" presented at Hard Rock Live in Las Vegas, NV!

We are so pleased to have this awesome band return to the vineyard! Catch Petty Fever!! We have an outstanding BBQ vendor providing food for purchase and of course we have our wonderful wines (and brews) for purchase during the performance. Please NO children, dogs, ice chests or refunds. NO outside food or beverages allowed on property.

Fee: $10 per person