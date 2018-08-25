Petty Fever, Best tribute band to Tom Petty here!

Petty Fever delivers a stunning salute to Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, performing over four decades of classic Petty hits such as American Girl, Free Falling, Breakdown, Running Down a Dream, I Won’t Back Down, You Wreck Me and many more to thrilled crowds of all ages. Their High-Energy show is second to none!! Purchase your ticket & reserve a table in advance as this is a popular event that sells out!! Food & beverages, including our awesome wines, available for purchase @ each event. Dress casually, bring a jacket & a camp chair (for your comfort if not reserving a table) as this is an outdoor event. No outside food or beverage of any kind allowed on premises! No children, dogs or ice chests please!

Fee: $10 per person