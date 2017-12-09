|Location:
|ROCO Tasting Room
|Map:
|13260 NE Red Hills Road, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|5035387625
|Email:
|kelly@rocowinery.com
|Website:
|http://www.rocowinery.com
|All Dates:
Perfectly Paired Holiday Bites & Bubbles
Discover three simple appetizers that pair perfectly with our RMS Sparkling Wine. Enjoy this addition to our regular flights and go home with a recipe card to prepare them yourself for an upcoming holiday party.
Fee: $15-$20
Discover three simple holiday appetizers that pair perfectly with our RMS Sparkling Wine.