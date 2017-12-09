 Calendar Home
Location:ROCO Tasting Room
Map:13260 NE Red Hills Road, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5035387625
Email:kelly@rocowinery.com
Website:http://www.rocowinery.com
All Dates:Dec 9, 2017 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Perfectly Paired Holiday Bites & Bubbles

Discover three simple appetizers that pair perfectly with our RMS Sparkling Wine. Enjoy this addition to our regular flights and go home with a recipe card to prepare them yourself for an upcoming holiday party.

 

Fee: $15-$20

