Location:Penner-Ash Wine Cellars
Map:15771 Ne ribbon ridge road, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: 5035545545
Email:tasting-room@pennerash.com
Website:http://www.pennerash.com
All Dates:Feb 11, 2017 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Perfect Pairings!

Join us at Penner-Ash Wine Cellars for an evening of our single vineyard Pinot noir's and their perfect pairings! Enjoy live music, great food and a kissing booth photo op. Don't miss your chance to try our Estate Pinot noir paired with lamb meatball and gold raspberry colis, our Shea Pinot noir paired with gruyere and saute mushroom puff pastry, and much more! Visit our website or contact our tasting room for more information.

 

Fee: $35 general admission/$25 Cellar Club

Escape to wine country for a Valentine's event to enjoy a glass of wine, food and live music.

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

