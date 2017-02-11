Perfect Pairings!

Join us at Penner-Ash Wine Cellars for an evening of our single vineyard Pinot noir's and their perfect pairings! Enjoy live music, great food and a kissing booth photo op. Don't miss your chance to try our Estate Pinot noir paired with lamb meatball and gold raspberry colis, our Shea Pinot noir paired with gruyere and saute mushroom puff pastry, and much more! Visit our website or contact our tasting room for more information.

Fee: $35 general admission/$25 Cellar Club