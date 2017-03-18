 Calendar Home
Location:Duck Pond Cellars
Map:23145 Hwy 99W, Dundee, Oregon 97132
Phone: 5035383199
Email:erinf@friesfamilywines.com
Website:http://www.duckpondcellars.com
All Dates:Mar 18, 2017 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Pearls and Oysters


Join us for our Pearls & Oysters party where you’ll feast on delicious oysters from famed Dan & Louis Oyster Bar, sip Duck Pond wine and enjoy great company all while listening to live music from local band JAFCO.

Admission price includes:

  • Two glasses of wine
  • Special tastes of our 20-year-old Sparkling XX Blanc de Noir Brut
  • A variety of uniquely prepared freshly shucked oysters
  • Clam chowder
  • Bread and cookies
  • Live music by JAFCO

Fee: $75.00

Our annual celebration of wine and oysters is back, now celebrating its 13th year.

Duck Pond Cellars
Duck Pond Cellars 23145 23145 Hwy 99W, Dundee, Oregon 97132
March (2017)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS