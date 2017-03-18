|Location:
|Duck Pond Cellars
|Map:
|23145 Hwy 99W, Dundee, Oregon 97132
|Phone:
|5035383199
|Email:
|erinf@friesfamilywines.com
|Website:
|http://www.duckpondcellars.com
|All Dates:
Pearls and Oysters
Join us for our Pearls & Oysters party where you’ll feast on delicious oysters from famed Dan & Louis Oyster Bar, sip Duck Pond wine and enjoy great company all while listening to live music from local band JAFCO.
Admission price includes:
- Two glasses of wine
- Special tastes of our 20-year-old Sparkling XX Blanc de Noir Brut
- A variety of uniquely prepared freshly shucked oysters
- Clam chowder
- Bread and cookies
- Live music by JAFCO
Fee: $75.00
Our annual celebration of wine and oysters is back, now celebrating its 13th year.