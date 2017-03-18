|Location:
Pearls & Oysters 2017
Our annual celebration of wine and oysters is back, now celebrating its 13th year.
Join us for our Pearls & Oysters party where you’ll feast on delicious oysters from famed Dan & Louis Oyster Bar, sip Duck Pond wine and enjoy great company all while listening to live music from local band JAFCO.
Admission price includes:
Two glasses of wine
Special tastes of our 20-year-old Sparkling XX Blanc de Noir Brut
A variety of uniquely prepared freshly shucked oysters
Clam chowder
Salad & bread sides
Live music by JAFCO
Limited Availability; Reservations Required
$75 per person / $60 Wine Club