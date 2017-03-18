Pearls & Oysters 2017

Our annual celebration of wine and oysters is back, now celebrating its 13th year.

Join us for our Pearls & Oysters party where you’ll feast on delicious oysters from famed Dan & Louis Oyster Bar, sip Duck Pond wine and enjoy great company all while listening to live music from local band JAFCO.



Admission price includes:



Two glasses of wine

Special tastes of our 20-year-old Sparkling XX Blanc de Noir Brut



A variety of uniquely prepared freshly shucked oysters



Clam chowder

Salad & bread sides



Live music by JAFCO

Limited Availability; Reservations Required



$75 per person / $60 Wine Club