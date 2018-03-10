 Calendar Home
Location:Duck Pond Cellars
Map:23145 Hwy 99W, Dundee, OR, 97115, United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/pearls-oysters/
All Dates:Mar 10, 2018 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Pearls & Oysters

Now in its 14th year, our annual Pearls & Oysters celebration brings together incredible Oregon wine, delicious food, live music and great company. Please join us in this favorite Willamette Valley wine event.

MENU

An array of freshly shucked oysters & accoutrements from Portland’s famed Dan & Louis Oyster Bar

Creamy chowder

Fresh bread

Assorted desserts

Duck Pond wine

Local band JaFco will keep the party moving with their blend of original pop/rock songs along with some of your favorite covers.

$75 per guest | $60 Wine Club

Limited availability. Purchase your tickets online or by contacting the winery directly at 503.538.3199

Celebration takes place in our cellar event space – dress warmly

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pearls-oysters-tickets-42291231211?aff=efbeventtix.

Duck Pond Cellars
Duck Pond Cellars 23145 23145 Hwy 99W, Dundee, OR, 97115, United States
