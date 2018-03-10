|Location:
|Duck Pond Cellars
|Map:
|23145 Hwy 99W, Dundee, OR, 97115, United States
|Website:
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/pearls-oysters/
|All Dates:
Pearls & Oysters
Now in its 14th year, our annual Pearls & Oysters celebration brings together incredible Oregon wine, delicious food, live music and great company. Please join us in this favorite Willamette Valley wine event.
MENU
An array of freshly shucked oysters & accoutrements from Portland’s famed Dan & Louis Oyster Bar
Creamy chowder
Fresh bread
Assorted desserts
Duck Pond wine
Local band JaFco will keep the party moving with their blend of original pop/rock songs along with some of your favorite covers.
$75 per guest | $60 Wine Club
Limited availability. Purchase your tickets online or by contacting the winery directly at 503.538.3199
Celebration takes place in our cellar event space – dress warmly
Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pearls-oysters-tickets-42291231211?aff=efbeventtix.