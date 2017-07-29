|Location:
|Bennett Vineyards Tasting Room
|Map:
|25974 Hwy 36, Cheshire, OR 97419
|Phone:
|541 998 3336
|Email:
|lisa@bennettvineyardsor.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.bennettvineyardsor.com/events/
|All Dates:
Paul Biondi & Skip Jones at Bennett Vineyards
This is a powerhouse duo. Virtuoso sax player Paul Biondi and keyboard maestro Skip Jones together for an evening of awesome blues and jazz. Oregon Wood Fired Pizza will have food for purchase! Enjoy your favorite bottle of Bennett Vineyards wine, or ice cold local beers on tap! We're just minutes from Eugene. We open at noon.
A powerhouse blues duo, great food and wine!