Patton Valley Vineyard Vertical Tasting

|Patton Valley Vineyard
|9449 SW Old Highway 47, Gaston, OR 97119
|503.985.3445
|justina@pattonvalley.com
|http://www.pattonvalley.com
10 Acre vs. West Block Vertical Tasting
Are you a 10 Acre or West Block fan? Learn all about our Block Designate Pinot Noirs with this educational tasting.
Join us for a vertical tasting of our 2011-2013 10 Acre and West Block Pinot Noir. Limited quantities available for our 2011 and 2012 vintages, call us 503.985.3445 to reserve your bottles today!
Fee: $20 per person
