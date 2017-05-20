 Calendar Home
Location:Patton Valley Vineyard
Map:9449 SW Old Highway 47, Gaston, OR 97119
Phone: 503.985.3445
Email:justina@pattonvalley.com
Website:http://www.pattonvalley.com
All Dates:May 19, 2017 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
May 20, 2017 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
May 21, 2017 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Patton Valley Vineyard Vertical Tasting

10 Acre vs. West Block Vertical Tasting

Are you a 10 Acre or West Block fan? Learn all about our Block Designate Pinot Noirs with this educational tasting.

Join us for a vertical tasting of our 2011-2013 10 Acre and West Block Pinot Noir. Limited quantities available for our 2011 and 2012 vintages, call us 503.985.3445 to reserve your bottles today!

$20 per tasting | Complimentary for Club Members

Fee: $20 per person

Join us for a vertical tasting of our 2011-2013 10 Acre and West Block Pinot Noir.

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

