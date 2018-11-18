 Calendar Home
Location:Patton Valley Vineyard
Map:9449 SW OLD HWY 47, GASTON, OR 97119
Phone: 5039853445
Email:justina@pattonvalley.com
Website:http://www.pattonvalley.com
All Dates:Nov 17, 2018 11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Nov 18, 2018 11:00 am - 4:30 pm

Patton Valley Reserve Pinot Noir Vertical Tasting

Are you in search of the perfect Pinot Noir for your Thanksgiving dinner? Look no further, each year since 2002 we have crafted a reserve wine intended to exemplify the best the vintage has to o�ffer. Selected from a handful of barrels that are deemed to be the most complex and intriguing in the cellar, we designate the wine “Lorna-Marie” in honor of the mothers of Monte and Sherie Pitt, two of the owners of Patton Valley.

Join us for a seated tasting with Monte Pitt where you will get to taste the first Lorna-Marie ever bottled, our 2002! But that’s not all, enjoy a vertical tasting of our 2002 to 2004 Lorna-Maire followed by the last of our 2014 and the new release of our 2015 Lorna-Marie Pinot Noir.

We will have four time slots available for our Lorna-Marie Vertical. We are limiting each seating to 20 people, make sure to reserve your spot today! Each seating will include a guided flight accompanied by a charcuterie board.
Lorna-Marie Vertical Tasting:
Ticket Price: General Admission: $50 | Wine Club: $25

Click here to reserve your seats for our Lorna-Marie Vertical - https://www.pattonvalley.com/events/2018/11/17/lorna-marie-vertical-tasting

Saturday, November 17th at 11am

Saturday, November 17th at 3pm

Sunday, November 18th at 11am

Sunday, November 18th at 3pm

 

Fee: $50

Enjoy a vertical tasting of our 2002 to 2004 Lorna-Maire Pinot Noir with light appetizers.


9449 SW OLD HWY 47, GASTON, OR 97119
