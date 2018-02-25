Patton Valley B Corporation Open House

All of us at Patton Valley are so excited to be part of the amazing group of businesses that are certified B Corporations. In honor of this certification, we are hosting an open house where you can learn what it takes to use business as a force for good while enjoying samples from local B Corporation Red Duck Foods.



Make a day of it and visit fellow B Corp Wineries, Sokol Blosser Winery and Winderlea Vineyard & Winery for their B Corp celebrations!