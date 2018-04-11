Pasta & Pinot @ Decarli

A husband and wife endeavor of Jana and Paul Decarli, Decarli is committed to showcasing the state’s considerable bounty of seasonal ingredients.

Paul’s culinary style draws on his Swiss/Italian-American roots to create food that is at once sophisticated and rustic. Paul, a longtime Oregonian and a graduate of Western Culinary Institute, developed his expertise at many of Portland’s top restaurants including Paragon, Fratelli, Saucebox, and Tuscany Grill where he was Executive Chef.

Jana, an Oregon native and University of Oregon graduate, established her outstanding service skills and standards at San Francisco’s esteemed 42 Degrees and Portland’s Bluehour. 4-courses, including a starter, two pasta courses and dessertpaired with new release & special selections from our cellar

1st:

olive oil poached baby octopus- romesco, marinated freekah, serrano chili

2017 Apolloni Rosé

2nd:

taglierini- mascarpone, wild onion flowers, sturgeon caviar

2015 Apolloni L Chardonnay

3rd:

ravioli- braised pork shoulder, parmesan broth, lacinato kale

2013 Apolloni Estate Pinot Noir

4th:

rhubarb upside-down cake- buttermilk gelato, pistachio butter

2014 Apolloni Dolce Vino Viognier



$65 per person plus gratuity

Reservations required, contact Decarli:

info@decarlirestaurant.com

4545 SW Watson Ave

Beaverton, Oregon 97005

(503) 641-3223