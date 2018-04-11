 Calendar Home
Location:DeCarli
Map:4545 Southwest Watson Avenue, Beaverton, Oregon, 97005, United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/pasta-pinot-decarli/
All Dates:Apr 11, 2018 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Pasta & Pinot @ Decarli

 

A husband and wife endeavor of Jana and Paul Decarli, Decarli is committed to showcasing the state’s considerable bounty of seasonal ingredients. 

 

Paul’s culinary style draws on his Swiss/Italian-American roots to create food that is at once sophisticated and rustic. Paul, a longtime Oregonian and a graduate of Western Culinary Institute, developed his expertise at many of Portland’s top restaurants including Paragon, Fratelli, Saucebox, and Tuscany Grill where he was Executive Chef.

 

Jana, an Oregon native and University of Oregon graduate, established her outstanding service skills and standards at San Francisco’s esteemed 42 Degrees and Portland’s Bluehour. 4-courses, including a starter, two pasta courses and dessertpaired with new release & special selections from our cellar

 

1st:
olive oil poached baby octopus- romesco, marinated freekah, serrano chili
2017 Apolloni Rosé

 

2nd:
taglierini- mascarpone, wild onion flowers, sturgeon caviar
2015 Apolloni L Chardonnay

 

3rd:
ravioli- braised pork shoulder, parmesan broth, lacinato kale
2013 Apolloni Estate Pinot Noir

 

4th:
rhubarb upside-down cake- buttermilk gelato, pistachio butter 
2014 Apolloni Dolce Vino Viognier


$65 per person plus gratuity
Reservations required, contact Decarli:
info@decarlirestaurant.com
4545 SW Watson Ave
Beaverton, Oregon 97005
(503) 641-3223

