Paintings to Poems
Love poetry? Love art? Then join us for our next Paintings to Poems night!
Browse the gallery, select a piece of art that inspires you, and write a poem about it. We will then share the poems during an open mic session.
Coleman Vineyards wine will be available for purchase to enjoy while browsing the art and writing your poem.
Poetry, art & wine!