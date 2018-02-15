 Calendar Home
Location:The Gallery at Ten Oaks
Map:801 SW Baker St, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: (503) 472-1925
Email:info@tenoaksgallery.com
Website:http://tenoaksgallery.com/Events
All Dates:Feb 15, 2018 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Paintings to Poems

Love poetry? Love art? Then join us for our next Paintings to Poems night!

Browse the gallery, select a piece of art that inspires you, and write a poem about it. We will then share the poems during an open mic session.

Coleman Vineyards wine will be available for purchase to enjoy while browsing the art and writing your poem.

Poetry, art & wine!

